Rostov-on-Don: A Russian city on the fringes of war

RostovonDon, Russia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :In Rostov-on-Don, which briefly served as the hub of the Wagner rebellion in June, the paradoxes and concerns ordinary Russians have about the conflict across the border in Ukraine are amplified.

On the one hand, everything appears normal -- just as the Kremlin says.

This weekend, local elections are expected in this port city, which serves as a logistics hub for the Russian army.

On the other hand, the war has come to town. Drone attacks from Ukraine have become a regular occurrence.

In the night between Wednesday and Thursday, two drones were shot down.

One of them fell close to the headquarters of Russian forces in the region in the historic centre of a city which is filled with soldiers.

The attack left one person injured, a handful of cars damaged, some broken glass and many residents in shock.

"Our air defence is not working well," said Vladimir, 68, a local pensioner.

"This has to end because it is getting worse and worse."