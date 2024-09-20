Rotterdam Fatal Knife Attacker Suspected Of 'terrorist Motive'
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 10:10 PM
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A suspect involved in a fatal knife attack in the port city of Rotterdam is being suspected of murder with a terror motive, Dutch prosecutors said on Friday.
Witnesses said the 22-year-old man attacked bystanders late Thursday with "two large knives" near the city's iconic Erasmus bridge, a popular spot for fitness training classes with a cafe and bar area.
A 32-year-old man from Rotterdam was fatally wounded. A 33-year-old Swiss national suffered injuries and was admitted to hospital.
"The Public Prosecution Service currently suspects the 22-year-old man of murder and attempted murder with a terrorist motive," public prosecutors said.
"The investigation conducted so far indicated that the suspect may be ideologically driven," they added in a statement.
The suspect was arrested after the attack. Police said he was seriously injured and had been taken to hospital.
National news agency ANP quoted witnesses as saying he apparently attacked people at random, shortly after 8:00 pm.
Meanwhile the unidentified Swiss "has been discharged from hospital", prosecutors said.
The investigation was continuing and other motives for the attack "could also not explicitly be ruled out", they added.
Recent Stories
PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
More Stories From World
-
Biden says 'working' to get people back to homes on Israel-Lebanon border31 seconds ago
-
US nuclear plant Three Mile Island to reopen to power Microsoft51 seconds ago
-
Revolution or mirage? Controversy surrounds new Alzheimer's drugs2 hours ago
-
US nuclear plant Three Mile Island to reopen to power Microsoft3 hours ago
-
Netanyahu to delay departure for US due to security situation in north: Israeli official3 hours ago
-
Top Hezbollah commander 'killed' in Israel strike3 hours ago
-
Iraq militant killed in Syria strike blamed on Israel3 hours ago
-
India in box seat after Bumrah takes four against Bangladesh3 hours ago
-
Third of Burundi mpox cases in children under five: UN4 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka lead by 202 in first New Zealand Test4 hours ago
-
US nuclear plant Three Mile Island to reopen, sell power to Microsoft4 hours ago
-
Third of Burundi mpox cases in children under five: UN4 hours ago