Rotterdam fatal knife attacker suspected of 'terrorist motive'

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A suspect involved in a fatal knife attack in the port city of Rotterdam is being suspected of murder with a terror motive, Dutch prosecutors said on Friday.

Witnesses said the 22-year-old man attacked bystanders late Thursday with "two large knives" near the city's iconic Erasmus bridge, a popular spot for fitness training classes with a cafe and bar area.

A 32-year-old man from Rotterdam was fatally wounded. A 33-year-old Swiss national suffered injuries and was admitted to hospital.

"The Public Prosecution Service currently suspects the 22-year-old man of murder and attempted murder with a terrorist motive," public prosecutors said.

"The investigation conducted so far indicated that the suspect may be ideologically driven," they added in a statement.

The suspect was arrested after the attack. Police said he was seriously injured and had been taken to hospital.

National news agency ANP quoted witnesses as saying he apparently attacked people at random, shortly after 8:00 pm.

Meanwhile the unidentified Swiss "has been discharged from hospital", prosecutors said.

The investigation was continuing and other motives for the attack "could also not explicitly be ruled out", they added.