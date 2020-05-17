UrduPoint.com
Rotterdam To Host Cancelled Eurovision Song Contest In 2021 - European Broadcasting Union

Rotterdam to Host Cancelled Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 - European Broadcasting Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) The 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest, cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, will be held in Rotterdam next year, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said in a statement.

"The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and its Dutch Members NPO, NOS and AVROTROS are excited to have reached an agreement to stage the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 in Rotterdam at the Ahoy Arena. The Dutch city was due to host the Contest this month before the event was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the EBU said in a statement on its website on Saturday.

The EBU said that it will work with its Dutch members and the City of Rotterdam to ensure the continuity of the event in a number of different scenarios.

"Now more than ever it is important that we, as a public broadcaster, are committed to continuing this European tradition and are organizing a great event that people can look forward to during these difficult times," NPO Chairman, Shula Rijxman, said as quoted in the EBU release.

Martin Österdahl, the Eurovision Song Contest's new Executive Supervisor, said that it is very important that the Eurovision Song Contest returns next year.

According to the EBU, 18 of the artists who had planned to participate in the song contest this year have already confirmed that they will represent their country at the 65th edition of Eurovision in 2021.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 44,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands, including over 5,680 deaths from COVID-19.

