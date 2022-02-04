UrduPoint.com

Rotterdam Undecided On Dismantling Historical Bridge To Make Way For Bezos' Yacht - Mayor

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Rotterdam Undecided on Dismantling Historical Bridge to Make Way for Bezos' Yacht - Mayor

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The mayor of Rotterdam, Ahmed Aboutaleb, said on Friday that city authorities have not yet made a decision on temporarily dismantling the De Hef bridge for the $493 million yacht of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to be able to pass under it, as no formal request has been made.

Media reported on Thursday that the Rotterdam authorities have agreed to temporarily dismantle the bridge for Bezos.

"The economical, especially the maritime, image of our region, and the technical - can we really (do it) without damaging it? We would also like to know whether the buyer will indeed reimburse the costs," Aboutaleb told Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad, adding "Let everyone wait and see what we decide."

The Koningshavenbrug bridge, better known as De Hef, was built in 1927. The Rotterdam authorities restored the bridge in 2017 and promised never to dismantle it again.

>