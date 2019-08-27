UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rough Seas Delay Greta Thunberg's Arrival In New York

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 07:29 PM

Rough seas delay Greta Thunberg's arrival in New York

Rough weather has delayed the arrival in New York of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who is crossing the Atlantic in a zero-carbon yacht, she and her entourage said

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Rough weather has delayed the arrival in New York of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who is crossing the Atlantic in a zero-carbon yacht, she and her entourage said.

Thunberg is sailing to New York to attend a UN summit on zero emissions next month after refusing to fly there because of the carbon emissions caused by planes.

She was offered a ride on the Malizia II racing yacht skippered by Pierre Casiraghi, the son of Monaco's Princess Caroline, and German round-the-world sailor Boris Herrmann.

"The estimated arrival time is tomorrow Wednesday or on Thursday, it still depends on the wind a bit," a member of her entourage told AFP on Tuesday.

On Monday, the 16-year-old whose school strikes have inspired children across the world to protest global warming, wrote on Twitter that she expected to arrive in Manhattan on Tuesday.

She updated late Tuesday to say that the yacht was facing "rough seas south of Nova Scotia", and "conditions closer to New York will be slower than predicted".

The yacht left Plymouth in southern England on August 14, and the teenager marked the first anniversary of the start of her school strike on August 20.

Thunberg began sitting outside the Swedish parliament in August 2018 to get members of parliament to act on climate change.

She was quickly joined by other students around the world, as word of her strike spread through the media, and the "Fridays for future" movement was born.

The 18-metre yacht features state-of-the-art solar panels on its deck and sides, and two hydro-generators provide the vessel's electricity.

Her voyage has sparked controversy however after a spokesman for Herrmann, the yacht's co-skipper, told Berlin newspaper TAZ that several people would fly into New York to help take the yacht back to Europe.

Hermann himself will also return by plane, according to the spokesman.

Team Malizia's manager insisted however that the young activist's journey would be climate neutral, as the flights would "be offset".

Thunberg has said that she does not yet know how she will return to Europe.

Related Topics

Weather Protest World United Nations Electricity Europe Parliament Twitter German Young Berlin Monaco Plymouth Manhattan Pierre New York August 2018 Media

Recent Stories

Milk, medicines for infants become short in IOK

15 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi meets with Singapore&#039;s Amba ..

15 minutes ago

Vice Chairman Of Chinese Central Military Commissi ..

24 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses appeal against acquittal o ..

22 seconds ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro open to G7 aid if Macron 'withd ..

23 seconds ago

2-day National Educational Conference kicks off

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.