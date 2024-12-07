Open Menu

Rough Year For Norway's Royals, Rocked By 'biggest Scandal'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A string of rape and assault allegations against the son of Norway's future queen have plunged the royal family into its "biggest scandal" ever, wrapping up an "annus horribilis" for the monarchy.

The legal troubles surrounding Marius Borg Hoiby, the 27-year-old son born of a relationship before Crown Princess Mette-Marit's marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, have dominated the Scandinavian country's headlines since August.

The tall strapping blond with a "bad boy" look -- often photographed in tuxedos, slicked back hair, earrings and tattoos -- was arrested in Oslo on August 4 suspected of assaulting his girlfriend the previous night.

A photograph of a knife stuck in the wall of her apartment soon emerged in the media, alongside news reports that Hoiby handed over a partially destroyed cell phone with no SIM card to police.

Hoiby admitted the assault and damage a few days later, saying in a written statement to the media they were the result of a cocaine- and alcohol-fuelled argument.

He said he had struggled "for a long time with substance abuse" and "mental health troubles".

Hoiby, who has friends in criminal circles according to the media, was raised with his two step-siblings but has no official role in the royal family.

His legal troubles have only continued to mount since August.

Two ex-girlfriends have come forward to say they were also assaulted by Hoiby.

