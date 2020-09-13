UrduPoint.com
Roughly 250 People Detained During Sunday Protests In Minsk - Belarusian Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) Roughly 250 people have been detained by security forces in Minsk so far on Sunday as large-scale opposition protests take place in the Belarusian capital, Olga Chemodanova, spokeswoman for the Belarusian Interior Ministry, told Sputnik.

"In various districts of the capital, roughly 250 people have been detained. All of them had flags or other unsanctioned symbols, and also had posters of different forms, including some with offensive content," Chemodanova stated.

According to the Interior Ministry spokeswoman, the demonstrations are continuing in 17 locations in Minsk as of 15:00 local time [12:00 GMT]. Less than 3,000 people are currently participating in the protests, she added.

"The ongoing situation, against the backdrop of Sunday's unsanctioned events, is under control," Chemodanova added.

Traffic officers are currently working to redirect vehicles, given that protesters have blocked several major thoroughfares and intersections in the city, the spokeswoman stated, adding that law enforcement officers are maintaining public order.

Chemodanova also stated that Belarusian citizens, ahead of Sunday's protests, were reminded of the consequences of participating in unsanctioned events.

The Interior Ministry said earlier in the day that 114 people were detained during opposition demonstrations on Saturday.

A large-scale opposition protest movement is continuing in Belarus following the August 9 presidential election, which saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win a sixth term in office. The Belarusian opposition has rejected the results of the vote

