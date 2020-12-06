UrduPoint.com
Roughly 2,500 Int'l Students Drop Out Of Russian Universities Since September - Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Roughly 2,500 international students have dropped out of Russian universities since the start of the 2020/21 academic year, Russian Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov said on Sunday.

"There is no difference in terms of both the influx of international students and them dropping out. From September 1 to November 30 this year, as was the case in the previous year, 2,500 international students have dropped out. We have taken into account the top 50 universities in terms of international student enrollment," Falkov said during an appearance on the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio broadcaster.

Russian media outlets have previously published news stories claiming that a large-scale drop out of international students has taken place due to the coronavirus disease pandemic.

According to an RT study published in 2019, more than 500,000 student and education visas were handled by the Russian Federal Migration Service in 2018.

