Roughly 3,000 Protesters Take Part in Black Lives Matter Rally in Helsinki - Police

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) A Black Lives Matter rally held in Helsinki on Wednesday after an unarmed African-American male was killed in police custody last month was attended by roughly 3,000 demonstrators, police in the Finnish capital said.

"A demonstration is taking place on Senate Square in Helsinki. A large number of people have gathered at the site. Police are on hand to monitor public order and security. It is the responsibility of the organizer of the demonstration to instruct people on social distancing," the city police wrote in a statement on Twitter.

The police added in a separate tweet that roughly 3,000 people took part in the rally, well above the government's current 500-person limit on public gatherings currently in force as part of social distancing measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

A wave of protests and demonstrations began in the United States this past week and has since spread across the world against police violence and racial inequality. The unrest was sparked by the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis law enforcement officers on May 25.

One day later, a bystander's video was widely circulated online showing a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck for multiple minutes while the latter was handcuffed and pleading for help. Floyd later died in hospital and Chauvin was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.