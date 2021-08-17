UrduPoint.com

Roughly 600 Afghan Security Personnel Assisting US At Kabul Airport - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 08:21 PM

Roughly 600 Afghan Security Personnel Assisting US at Kabul Airport - Pentagon

Some 500 to 600 Afghan National Security Forces (ANDSF) personnel are assisting the United States with security at Kabul airport, Army Major General William Taylor said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Some 500 to 600 Afghan National Security Forces (ANDSF) personnel are assisting the United States with security at Kabul airport, Army Major General William Taylor said on Tuesday.

"And specifically on the airfield, we do have approximately 500 to 600 ANDSF that are assisting with that security," Taylor said in a press briefing.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Army United States Airport

Recent Stories

Syria Pavilion to showcase world&#039;s first alph ..

Syria Pavilion to showcase world&#039;s first alphabet at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 minutes ago
 Saudi CGS calls on Air Chief; lauds PAF's professi ..

Saudi CGS calls on Air Chief; lauds PAF's professionalism

16 seconds ago
 Russia Hopes EU to Speed Up Mutual Recognition of ..

Russia Hopes EU to Speed Up Mutual Recognition of Vaccine Certificates - Lavrov

18 seconds ago
 Popov aims to defend 'life changing' Women's Briti ..

Popov aims to defend 'life changing' Women's British Open title

23 seconds ago
 Stock markets mostly fall on Delta variant gloom

Stock markets mostly fall on Delta variant gloom

4 minutes ago
 EU Allocates $3.5Mln to Aid Victims of Devastating ..

EU Allocates $3.5Mln to Aid Victims of Devastating Earthquake in Haiti

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.