Roughly 600 Afghan Security Personnel Assisting US at Kabul Airport - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Some 500 to 600 Afghan National Security Forces (ANDSF) personnel are assisting the United States with security at Kabul airport, Army Major General William Taylor said on Tuesday.

"And specifically on the airfield, we do have approximately 500 to 600 ANDSF that are assisting with that security," Taylor said in a press briefing.