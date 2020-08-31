UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Roughly 6,000 Russian Servicemen Complete Military Drills - Western Military District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 09:09 PM

Roughly 6,000 Russian Servicemen Complete Military Drills - Western Military District

A series of military exercises involving approximately 6,000 servicemen have been completed in Russia's Leningrad and Kaliningrad regions, the Western Military District's press department said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) A series of military exercises involving approximately 6,000 servicemen have been completed in Russia's Leningrad and Kaliningrad regions, the Western Military District's press department said on Monday.

"A bilateral command-staff exercise involving the Baltic Fleet and the combined army forces, which involved approximately 6,000 servicemen and 1,500 units of military equipment and weaponry, including warships, planes, and helicopters, has ended," the press department said in a statement.

According to the commander of the Western Military District, Col. Gen. Alexander Zhuravlev, the drills took place at five training grounds in Russia's Kaliningrad and Leningrad regions, as well as ranges in the Baltic Sea and islands in the Gulf of Finland.

The exercises began on August 24.

Related Topics

Army Russia Kaliningrad Finland August

Recent Stories

ERC medical aid aircraft arrives in Damascus to he ..

26 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

26 minutes ago

Minsk Will Have to Respond to Baltic States' Sanct ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus Opposition Council Confirms Presidium Memb ..

2 minutes ago

More rain predicted for Peshawar division during n ..

2 minutes ago

Canada Agrees in Principle With US Biotech Firm to ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.