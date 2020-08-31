Roughly 6,000 Russian Servicemen Complete Military Drills - Western Military District

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) A series of military exercises involving approximately 6,000 servicemen have been completed in Russia's Leningrad and Kaliningrad regions, the Western Military District's press department said on Monday.

"A bilateral command-staff exercise involving the Baltic Fleet and the combined army forces, which involved approximately 6,000 servicemen and 1,500 units of military equipment and weaponry, including warships, planes, and helicopters, has ended," the press department said in a statement.

According to the commander of the Western Military District, Col. Gen. Alexander Zhuravlev, the drills took place at five training grounds in Russia's Kaliningrad and Leningrad regions, as well as ranges in the Baltic Sea and islands in the Gulf of Finland.

The exercises began on August 24.