MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Heavy flooding in the Democratic Republic of Congo's South Kivu province has impacted approximately 80,000 people and left dozens dead, spokesman for the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Andrej Mahecic said on Tuesday.

"Initial reports suggest more than 25 people have died because of the floods and more than 40 injured with fears of many others swept away by the flood waters," Mahecic said during a press briefing at the UN office in Geneva.

According to the spokesman, the town of Uvira is the epicenter of the flooding, having experienced heavy rains from Thursday through Saturday.

He noted that were significant numbers of displaced persons in the region living in makeshift camps.

The flooding has also damaged water and sanitation facilities in the region, and a health clinic in Uvira was swept away by the waters, the spokesman said.

UNHCR is distributing vital aid, such as mosquito nets and tarpaulins to local residents impacted by the floods. Mahecic warned that while no cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the region so far, the risk of cholera has been heightened due to the floodwaters.