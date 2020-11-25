UrduPoint.com
Rouhani Believes Iran, US Can 'Easily' Resolve Pending Issues Under Biden Administration

Muhammad Irfan 32 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 03:51 PM

Tehran and Washington may "easily" resolve outstanding issues, however it requires relevant political will from the US government when Joe Biden comes to the White House, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Tehran and Washington may "easily" resolve outstanding issues, however it requires relevant political will from the US government when Joe Biden comes to the White House, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

According to Rouhani, Tehran hopes that the next US government will openly condemn the policy of incumbent President Donald Trump toward Iran.

"Our policy is transparent. As we have stated on several occasions, [our policy is] commitments in response to commitments, measures in response to measures, de-escalation of tensions in response to de-escalation of tensions. We will respectfully respond to respect ... If the next US leadership has the will, in my opinion, the issue can be easily resolved. Iran and the US can make a decision and return to the state that was [before] January 20, 2017 [Trump's inauguration]. This can be a great solution to many problems," Rouhani said in televised comments.

While the official results of the November 3 election have not yet been announced, all major US media outlets have called the race for Democrat Biden. On Monday evening, incumbent Donald Trump announced that he had instructed his team to start the transition, but did not concede his defeat and vowed to keep on fighting alleged voter fraud.

Iran had a fraught relationship with Washington during Trump's administration, which withdrew the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), negotiated by his predecessor, Barack Obama. The agreement required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo. The United States has imposed a broad array of sanctions on banks, oil and other sectors of Iran's economy following US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

