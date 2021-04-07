(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Iran sees Washington's signals of its readiness to join nuclear negotiations, and is ready to resume compliance with obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action if all US sanctions are lifted, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"Today, we see that the United States has waken up for negotiations, and we confirm that we are ready to resume our commitment to the nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of all sanctions," Rouhani said.

The Iranian leader stressed that Tehran wants to discuss all the unsettled issues.

"Today, the US declares readiness for direct or non-direct negotiations, and this is a victory of the Iranian people," Rouhani continued.