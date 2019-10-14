UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rouhani Confirms Tehran's Willingness To Negotiate Prisoner Exchange With Washington

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 11:44 PM

Rouhani Confirms Tehran's Willingness to Negotiate Prisoner Exchange With Washington

Iran is ready to discuss the issue of prisoners exchange with the United States, President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday during a press conference, broadcast by Iranian television

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Iran is ready to discuss the issue of prisoners exchange with the United States, President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday during a press conference, broadcast by Iranian television.

"Under [US President Donald] Trump we once began negotiations but they turned out to be fruitless. [Trump] was ready for [exchange] during the second attempt, but he put preliminary conditions, which were unacceptable for us. The issue still remains on the table," Rouhani said.

Rouhani stressed the prisoners in question were arrested for very different reasons the US prisoners are held in Iran for national security violations, while the Iranian prisoners are kept in the United States for violating the US sanctions against Tehran, which the Iranian government considers illegitimate.

"[Iranians] done well by violating the US sanctions, since the US sanctions are illegal, unacceptable, despotic, and inhumane," Rouhani added.

He told reporters that Tehran was ready to discuss the prisoner swap issue provided Washington was willing to do so as well.

At least six American citizens are reportedly imprisoned in Iran, while the number of Iranian prisoners in the US reaches several dozens.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made several attempts to negotiate prisoner swap in 2018 and 2019, which went nowhere as the sides failed to negotiate necessary conditions.

Relations between the United States and Iran are strained over several issues, including Washington's exit from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and it's claims that Tehran attacked oil facilities in Saudi Arabia this September.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Iran Washington Oil Trump Tehran United States Saudi Arabia September 2015 2018 2019 TV From Government

Recent Stories

Turkey Vows to Review Ties With EU After Criticism

10 seconds ago

Catalan Pro-Independence Activists, Police Clash a ..

2 minutes ago

Springbok Etzebeth takes rights watchdog to over i ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Saudi Leadership Discussed Defense Cooperat ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow, Riyadh Adopt Memorandum on Visa Facilitati ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey's northeast Syria military operation could ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.