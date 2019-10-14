Iran is ready to discuss the issue of prisoners exchange with the United States, President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday during a press conference, broadcast by Iranian television

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Iran is ready to discuss the issue of prisoners exchange with the United States , President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday during a press conference, broadcast by Iranian television

"Under [US President Donald] Trump we once began negotiations but they turned out to be fruitless. [Trump] was ready for [exchange] during the second attempt, but he put preliminary conditions, which were unacceptable for us. The issue still remains on the table," Rouhani said.

Rouhani stressed the prisoners in question were arrested for very different reasons the US prisoners are held in Iran for national security violations, while the Iranian prisoners are kept in the United States for violating the US sanctions against Tehran, which the Iranian government considers illegitimate.

"[Iranians] done well by violating the US sanctions, since the US sanctions are illegal, unacceptable, despotic, and inhumane," Rouhani added.

He told reporters that Tehran was ready to discuss the prisoner swap issue provided Washington was willing to do so as well.

At least six American citizens are reportedly imprisoned in Iran, while the number of Iranian prisoners in the US reaches several dozens.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made several attempts to negotiate prisoner swap in 2018 and 2019, which went nowhere as the sides failed to negotiate necessary conditions.

Relations between the United States and Iran are strained over several issues, including Washington's exit from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and it's claims that Tehran attacked oil facilities in Saudi Arabia this September.