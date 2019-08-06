UrduPoint.com
Rouhani Decries US Attempts To Seek Political Change In Iran Via Sanctions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 07:56 PM

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani criticized on Tuesday the United States' attempts to force a change of leadership in the country through sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani criticized on Tuesday the United States' attempts to force a change of leadership in the country through sanctions.

Last month, the US Treasury Department sanctioned Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as part of a crackdown on Iranian politicians associated with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response, Zarif thanked Washington "for considering [him] such a huge threat to [the US] agenda."

"As long as Article 6 of the Constitution [which stipulates that the country's affairs must be determined via elections] stands, the United States' pressure and sanctions for nation and system change will be ineffective," Rouhani said during a meeting with the foreign ministry's officials, according to the president's press service.

He also lauded Zarif's talent and political expertise.

In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and hitting Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions, prompting severe criticism from Tehran and the remaining signatories of the landmark nuclear accord.

