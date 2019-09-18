UrduPoint.com
Rouhani Describes Saudi Aramco Attack As Houthis' Warning To Yemen War Instigators

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 02:55 PM

Rouhani Describes Saudi Aramco Attack as Houthis' Warning to Yemen War Instigators

The Houthis' recent attack on Saudi oil facilities is nothing but a warning against the movement's "enemies" who started a war in Yemen, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, stressing that the target was not civilian infrastructure but an industrial center of the Saudi-led alliance

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The Houthis' recent attack on Saudi oil facilities is nothing but a warning against the movement's "enemies" who started a war in Yemen, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, stressing that the target was not civilian infrastructure but an industrial center of the Saudi-led alliance.

Over the weekend, Saudi Aramco had to close two of its facilities after they were hit by drones and then caught fire. The incident halved Saudi Arabia's daily oil output and triggered a surge of oil prices worldwide. While Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attack, the United States has put the blame on Iran. Riyadh has pledged to present the evidence of Iran's alleged involvement in the attack on Wednesday.

"The Yemeni nation was not the source of the conflict but it was Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the Americans, some European countries and the Zionist Regime that began the war and destroyed Yemen. The Yemenis did not target a school, hospital or market, but they attacked an industrial centre to warn their enemies," Rouhani said at a cabinet meeting, as quoted by his website.

In his speech broadcast by state tv, he also lambasted that the instances when "they [Saudi-led coalition] kill the Yemenis" cause much weaker reaction than the Saudi Aramco attack.

The president reiterated that "accusing Iran of being behind the Aramco attacks is groundless." The accusations, he says, come in "the context of pressure" on Tehran in light of Washington's attempts to start talks on a new nuclear deal.

"If Washington wants a dialogue with Iran, they must stop all the pressure, otherwise it's not possible," he added.

Since 2015, Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request, with the movement regularly striking Saudi territory, in turn. The protracted conflict has already brought Yemen on a brink of the worst humanitarian catastrophe of the modern world.

