UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rouhani Describes Trump's Middle East Initiative As 'Most Despicable Plan Of Century'

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:00 PM

Rouhani Describes Trump's Middle East Initiative as 'Most Despicable Plan of Century'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described US President Donald Trump's recently-announced Middle East peace initiative as the "most despicable plan of the century

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described US President Donald Trump's recently-announced Middle East peace initiative as the "most despicable plan of the century."

On Tuesday, Trump laid out his so-called deal of the century alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, setting the terms for a future peace deal between Israel and Palestine. Netanyahu has supported the deal, while Palestinian politicians have condemned the agreement, vowing to reject it unequivocally.

"Enough of these foolish attempts. The Most Despicable Plan of the Century," Rouhani wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

The peace deal proposes a two-state solution to settle the Israel-Palestine conflict, but also recognizes Israeli settlements established in the West Bank.

According to the deal, the Palestinian state would not receive the whole of East Jerusalem. Instead, Palestine would receive a handful of neighborhoods that would be outside of a security barrier constructed by Israel, which will, in fact, serve as a border between the Israeli and Palestinian territories.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas slammed the peace plan, saying that Jerusalem and the Palestinians' rights were not for sale.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister Israel Palestine Washington Twitter Trump Bank Sale Jerusalem Middle East Border Agreement

Recent Stories

Nintendo logs nine-month profit leap, upgrades ann ..

2 minutes ago

Royal Dutch Shell says annual net profit slides 32 ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmi Official Kit & Teaser of Official A ..

9 minutes ago

4 in 5 (80%) Pakistanis consider their overall qua ..

17 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

5 minutes ago

Greta Thunberg Seeks to Register Own Name, Climate ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.