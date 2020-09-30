Rouhani Expresses Concerns Over Nagorno-Karabakh Escalation to Pashinyan - Yerevan

The Armenian government said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had phone talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, during which the latter expressed worries over the current escalation between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region

"PM @NikolPashinyan had a phone conversation with President of Iran @HassanRouhani. The Iranian president expressed concern over the ongoing tensions and hostilities between #Armenia and #Azerbaijan.

PM drew attention to the fact of Turkey's direct involvement in hostilities," the government tweeted.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on Sunday, when Yerevan and Baku accused each other of provoking military hostilities. Azerbaijan claimed that the Armenian Armed Forces had shelled settlements on the contact line in the area and Yerevan, which supports the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, said the area had been subjected to attacks.