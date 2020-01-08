UrduPoint.com
Rouhani Forewarns Washington Against Threatening Iran After Strikes At US Bases In Iraq

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 05:20 PM

Rouhani Forewarns Washington Against Threatening Iran After Strikes at US Bases in Iraq

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday warned the United States that Tehran would continue to respond decisively to threats against itself, following Iran's missile attacks on US bases in Iraq earlier in the day in retaliation for last week's murder of Quds Forces' commander Qasem Soleimani.

"If America wants to commit another crime from now on, it must know that it will receive a stronger response," said the president, as quoted by his official website.

According to the Iraqi military, around 22 missiles hit the country, with 17 of them struck the US Ain Al Asad airbase and five attacked the Iraqi city of Erbil, targeting the coalition headquarters. A source in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that 80 US soldiers were killed and around 200 others were injured, while the United States reported no casualties at all.

