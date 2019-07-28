Rouhani Hopes Johnson Will Remove Obstacles in UK-Iran Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed hope that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's familiarity with the relations between Tehran and London would help remove obstacles in the development of bilateral ties.

Johnson, former UK foreign secretary, took over as prime minister on Wednesday after winning the Conservative leadership vote.

"I hope that Your Excellency's familiarity with relations between Iran and the United Kingdom, and your only one visit to Tehran greatly contribute to removing the existing obstacles on the path of development of relations between the two countries," Rouhani's congratulatory letter to Johnson read.

UK-Iranian relations have recently deteriorated after Iran's Grace 1 oil tanker had been seized by the Gibraltar and UK marines over alleged breach of EU anti-Syrian sanctions. Two weeks later the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the UK-flagged Stena Impero oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz over alleged breach of international maritime regulations.