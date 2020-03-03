Rouhani Invites Putin to Astana Three Summit in Iran - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the summit of the Astana Three Russia, Iran and Turkey soon to be held in Iran, the country's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the summit of the Astana Three Russia, Iran and Turkey soon to be held in Iran, the country's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, said Tuesday.

The Astana three are helping to facilitate a settlement in Syria. The three countries have served as guarantors of the ceasefire agreed at Astana talks.

"In a phone conversation, president Rouhani invited his colleague Vladimir Putin to Astana summit, which will be soon held in Iran, on a rotational basis," the ambassador said at a meeting in the upper chamber of the Russian parliament.