Rouhani Notes Iran's Rise In World Military Strength Ranking In Address To New Parliament

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 04:50 PM

Rouhani Notes Iran's Rise in World Military Strength Ranking in Address to New Parliament

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Iran has conducted "colossal" reforms in its defense industry in the past several years, moving up to the 14th place in the world's military strength ranking, President Hassan Rouhani said in an address to the newly elected parliament on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the country's new legislature, dominated by the conservatives, convened for the first time following February elections.

"As for the military area, we were at the 22nd place in the world and now are at the 14th. Over recent years, the country's military potential has undergone tremendous transformations in various areas," Rouhani said in the speech, broadcast by Iranian television.

In the 2014 Global Firepower Index, Iran was ranked 22th. In 2020, it is among the 15 strongest military powers.

Following the signing of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the West has repeatedly criticized the Islamic republic for its ballistic missile program as something violating the UN Security Council's resolution. Tehran insists that the missiles are not designed to deliver nuclear weapons,

In April, Iranian military said that its first military satellite Noor (Light) had been successfully launched into orbit atop Qassed (Envoy) carrier. Western nations doubted the launch's compliance with UN Security Council resolution 2231 on the Iranian nuclear issue.

While developing its domestic defense industry, Tehran hopes to see the UN arms embargo lifted in October, despite the US attempts to prevent it from happening.

