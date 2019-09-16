UrduPoint.com
Rouhani Plans No Meeting With Trump On General Assembly Sidelines - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 11:20 AM

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani does not plan to meet US leader Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani does not plan to meet US leader Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Monday.

"I cannot confirm this," Mousavi told a press conference, when asked if the two leaders might meet.

According to the spokesman, Rouhani's agenda does not include such a meeting with Trump in New York.

