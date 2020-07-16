Rouhani, Putin Discuss Iran-Turkey-Russia Cooperation on Syria in Astana Format - Office

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has stressed in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin the need for further cooperation between Tehran, Moscow and Ankara within the Astana summit's framework to resolve the crisis in Syria, Rouhani's administration said on Thursday.

According to the president's office, Rouhani also highlighted the importance "to preserve and implement" the Iranian nuclear program, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as well as the need "to resist unilateral steps and attempts by the United States" to extend the UN arms embargo against Iran that expires this fall.

Rouhani and Putin also discussed joint efforts to combat the worldwide spread of the coronavirus disease.

Rouhani also stressed the continued comprehensive cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, the office said in a press release.

According to the presidential administration, Putin, in turn, highlighted continued support for Iran's positions on the international arena.