TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Russian and Iranian presidents Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani discussed Iran 's initiative on security in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement published on the Iranian leader's website.

The meeting took place on Tuesday on the sidelines of the EAEU summit in Yerevan.

"The presidents of Iran and Russia... discussed the plan presented by the president of our country during a recent visit to New York, known as the 'Hormuz peace initiative'," the statement said.