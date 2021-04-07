UrduPoint.com
Rouhani Says 4+1 JCPOA Talks Can Take Place If US Acts In Honest Manner

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 12:40 PM

Negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in the 4+1 format are possible if the United States acts honestly, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday

"At yesterday's meeting [of the JCPOA Joint Commission], I opened a new page in the international relations. If the US shows its honesty, we will be able to hold 4+1 format negotiations," Rouhani told the Iranian government.

