Rouhani Says 4+1 JCPOA Talks Can Take Place If US Acts in Honest Manner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in the 4+1 format are possible if the United States acts honestly, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"At yesterday's meeting [of the JCPOA Joint Commission], I opened a new page in the international relations. If the US shows its honesty, we will be able to hold 4+1 format negotiations," Rouhani told the Iranian government.