Rouhani Says Epidemiological Situation in Iran Stabilizing But Pandemic Will Not End Soon

Iran passed the peak of the coronavirus about one and a half months ago and the situation is gradually stabilizing but the pandemic will not end soon, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Iran passed the peak of the coronavirus about one and a half months ago and the situation is gradually stabilizing but the pandemic will not end soon, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.

"Looking at the spread of the coronavirus in the country, we will see that the peak, the highest point of the disease in the country was in late March. To be precise, the peak began on March 16 and lasted for about three weeks. Now, the situation is stabilizing, but we still have a long way to go," Rouhani said in a televised address.

According to the president, until a cure and vaccine against the coronavirus are found, the world will be facing the coronavirus pandemic for weeks and months.

So far, Iran has confirmed nearly 100,000 cases of the disease. At the same time, over 80,000 patients have been discharged, while a total of 6,340 people have died. However, Iran has been reporting a rise in a daily number of cases since May 2, when the country confirmed just 802 cases.