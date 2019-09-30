UrduPoint.com
Rouhani Says Important Step Taken In Preparing Meeting On Nuclear Deal With US

Muhammad Irfan 48 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:40 PM

Rouhani Says Important Step Taken in Preparing Meeting on Nuclear Deal With US

An important step has been taken toward the preparation of a nuclear deal discussion format involving the United States, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) An important step has been taken toward the preparation of a nuclear deal discussion format involving the United States, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday.

"The [foreign] ministers [of the nuclear deal member states] of the 4+1 format group [Russia, China, France, the UK and Germany] held discussions; the sides made preparations for the meeting in the 5+1 format [including the United States], " Rouhani said.

The Iranian president added that the framework for holding the meeting in such a format was agreed upon by seven countries, but did not name them.

"In my opinion, an important step has been taken ... [this step] can be developed into another form [of negotiations]," Rouhani said in a statement published on his website.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, had previously stated that the United States should change its behavior and return to the Iran nuclear deal only then could the meeting between Washington and Tehran be possible.

On Friday, Rouhani said that Iran was ready to immediately take part in 5+1 format talks on the nuclear deal, but only after Washington lifted sanctions.

In May 2018, Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed economic sanctions on Tehran. Exactly a year later, Iran announced its own decision to partially suspend its JCPOA obligations and gave the other signatories a deadline of 60 days to save the accord. As the deadline expired, Iran said it would begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level, set in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, warning to gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days.

