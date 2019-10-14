UrduPoint.com
Rouhani Says Iran Emerged As Stronger Player In Global Arena After US Pressure

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 08:30 PM

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that his country had managed to boost its international standing amid US pressure, gaining recognition of its growing power from other nations

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that his country had managed to boost its international standing amid US pressure, gaining recognition of its growing power from other nations.

"In political and international terms, the Islamic Republic of Iran now has stronger positions," Rouhani said at a press conference, broadcast by Iranian television.

According to the president, all great powers at the United Nations recognize that Tehran has strengthened its positions this year.

Rouhani also argued that the statistics proved that his country had managed to overcome the crisis created by attempts of the United States and other nations to seriously damage Iran.

Since the unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018, the United States has reinstated sanctions on Tehran.

As part of the maximum pressure on Iran, it has been expanding sanctions targeting Iran's economy, including its oil and metal industries, financial and banking sectors, trade and weapons development, in addition to travel bans and asset freezes.

The standoff has deepened after Tehran started scaling down its nuclear obligations on the first anniversary of the US unilateral pullout. The Islamic republic intends to continue this rollback until the European signatories to the deal ensure Iran's interests amid US sanctions.

The remaining signatories to the accord, meanwhile, reiterate their commitment to cooperation with Iran, with French leader Emmanuel Macron seeking to lead the EU diplomatic efforts to preserve the nuclear deal and settle the US-Iranian row.

