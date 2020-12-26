UrduPoint.com
Rouhani Says Iran Free Of COVID-19 Red Zones, But Battle Against Pandemic Continues

Sat 26th December 2020

Rouhani Says Iran Free of COVID-19 Red Zones, But Battle Against Pandemic Continues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on Saturday that there were no more zones with high transmission of the coronavirus in the country, but the fight against the pandemic was far from over.

"I am glad to say that today we do not have any [coronavirus] red zones in Iran; the orange zones have diminished to zero as well; however, we need to keep improving the situation," Rouhani said at the meeting with the country's COVID-19 response team, as quoted by the state-run Mehr news agency.

The president then thanked the Iranian people for their cooperation during the difficult times, which eventually resulted in a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases.

"Victory over the disease is possible, but it may be a little difficult and time-consuming. We will definitely win and we must stand firm and know that victory is certain," Rouhani noted.

In November, Iran introduced a COVID-19 response plan, which envisioned dividing the country according to the infection rate into orange, yellow and red zones, and the introduction of different restrictions, including a curfew.

Iran, the hardest-hit middle Eastern country amid the pandemic, has so far confirmed over 1.1 million coronavirus cases, including more than 54,000 deaths.

