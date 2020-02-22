UrduPoint.com
Rouhani Says Iran Open To Regional Security Talks With EU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 09:20 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Iran is ready to engage with the European Union on matters of middle Eastern security but insists that countries in the region should have the last say, President Hassan Rouhani said.

"We are totally ready to discuss issues related to regional security with Europe," Rouhani was quoted as saying on his website during a meeting with the visiting Dutch foreign minister on Friday.

Rouhani said that regional actors should guarantee security in the Persian Gulf, whereas foreign military presence was anything but beneficial.

He assured the top Dutch diplomat, Stef Blok, that Iran did not seek abolition of the 2015 nuclear deal, despite its decision last year to end the commitment to limit nuclear enrichment.

The future of the historic agreement will also be raised by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, who is scheduled to come to Iran for talks with Rouhani later on Saturday.

