UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rouhani Says Iran Past Peak Of Coronavirus Outbreak, Urges Citizens To Stay Home

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 07:38 PM

Rouhani Says Iran Past Peak of Coronavirus Outbreak, Urges Citizens to Stay Home

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on Monday at a meeting with the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus that the country had overcome the worst of the coronavirus outbreak on its soil

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on Monday at a meeting with the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus that the country had overcome the worst of the coronavirus outbreak on its soil.

"Based on the figures, we are past the peak of the disease but I still suggest people to stay at home, and in case of urgency, observe all health protocols," Rouhani was quoted as saying on the presidential website.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Health Ministry said that 1,053 new cases and 129 deaths had been confirmed in the country in the past 24 hours.

In the previous 24-hour window, 1,209 new cases and 113 deaths were reported.

The president also announced new measures to be taken on inter-province highways to restrict travel for people with symptoms ahead of the Persian new year Nowruz, which is celebrated on the spring solstice on March 21.

Iran has become among the worst affected nations outside China, with nearly 15,000 cases of infection and over 850 deaths.

Related Topics

Iran China March All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Islamic Bank shareholders approve 35% divide ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank to cut interest rates by 75 basis ..

56 minutes ago

Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation allocates AED3 ..

56 minutes ago

Olympic boxing qualifier goes ahead despite virus ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court of Pakistan takes additional precaut ..

2 minutes ago

Austrian Airlines says to suspend all flights from ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.