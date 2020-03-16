Rouhani Says Iran Past Peak of Coronavirus Outbreak, Urges Citizens to Stay Home

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on Monday at a meeting with the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus that the country had overcome the worst of the coronavirus outbreak on its soil

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on Monday at a meeting with the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus that the country had overcome the worst of the coronavirus outbreak on its soil.

"Based on the figures, we are past the peak of the disease but I still suggest people to stay at home, and in case of urgency, observe all health protocols," Rouhani was quoted as saying on the presidential website.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Health Ministry said that 1,053 new cases and 129 deaths had been confirmed in the country in the past 24 hours.

In the previous 24-hour window, 1,209 new cases and 113 deaths were reported.

The president also announced new measures to be taken on inter-province highways to restrict travel for people with symptoms ahead of the Persian new year Nowruz, which is celebrated on the spring solstice on March 21.

Iran has become among the worst affected nations outside China, with nearly 15,000 cases of infection and over 850 deaths.