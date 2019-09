(@ChaudhryMAli88)

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday ruled out negotiations with the United States so long as sanctions are in place and said he was not interested in a "memento photo" with Donald Trump

"I would like to announce that our response to any negotiation under sanctions is negative," Rouhani said in an address to the UN General Assembly.