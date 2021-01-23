UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Rouhani Says Iran to Launch COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Soon - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday announced that the country will launch its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the near future and said that the use of foreign-made vaccines will be necessary, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

According to Rouhani, the use of foreign vaccines is a necessity until locally-made ones become available.

No further information about what vaccines may be used during the inoculation campaign was provided.

Earlier in January, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared a ban on imports of COVID-19 vaccines from the United Kingdom and the United States.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials have confirmed that Tehran held negotiations on the potential procurement of vaccines with Moscow, Beijing and New Delhi.

Iran began the human trials of its first domestic coronavirus vaccine in late December and said that no side effects were detected so far.

To date, Iran has confirmed over 1.3 million COVID-19 cases, including more than 57,000 related deaths and over 1.1 million recoveries.

