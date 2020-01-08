TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Tehran's nuclear activities would be peaceful after the fifth stage of reduction of obligations under the Iranian nuclear deal.

On Sunday, Iran announced the abandonment of its final limitations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and said that it had no more restrictions regarding its nuclear program development.

"The [Iranian] government, having made the decision to reduce its nuclear obligations has taken an important measure in the development of peaceful nuclear activities," Rouhani said as quoted on the Iranian president's official website.