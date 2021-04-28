Rouhani says leak aimed to create 'discord' amid Iran nuclear talks

Iran's president said Wednesday the leak of an audio recording of his top diplomat was aimed at creating "discord" in the Islamic republic during talks aimed at reviving a nuclear deal

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran's president said Wednesday the leak of an audio recording of his top diplomat was aimed at creating "discord" in the Islamic republic during talks aimed at reviving a nuclear deal.

"It was published right when the Vienna (talks) were at the height of their success, so that it creates discord inside" Iran, Hassan Rouhani told a meeting of his cabinet in televised remarks.