Rouhani Says Leak Aimed To Create 'discord' Amid Iran Nuclear Talks

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:18 PM

Rouhani says leak aimed to create 'discord' amid Iran nuclear talks

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran's president said Wednesday the leak of an audio recording of his top diplomat was aimed at creating "discord" in the Islamic republic during talks aimed at reviving a nuclear deal.

"It was published right when the Vienna (talks) were at the height of their success, so that it creates discord inside" Iran, Hassan Rouhani told a meeting of his cabinet in televised remarks.

