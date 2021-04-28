Rouhani Says Leak Aimed To Create 'discord' Amid Iran Nuclear Talks
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:18 PM
Iran's president said Wednesday the leak of an audio recording of his top diplomat was aimed at creating "discord" in the Islamic republic during talks aimed at reviving a nuclear deal
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran's president said Wednesday the leak of an audio recording of his top diplomat was aimed at creating "discord" in the Islamic republic during talks aimed at reviving a nuclear deal.
"It was published right when the Vienna (talks) were at the height of their success, so that it creates discord inside" Iran, Hassan Rouhani told a meeting of his cabinet in televised remarks.