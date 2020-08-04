UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rouhani Says Psychological War Underway To Impede Iran's Economic Progress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

Rouhani Says Psychological War Underway to Impede Iran's Economic Progress

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Along with sanctions, "enemies" are conducting a massive psychological warfare against Iran to curb its economic development through portraying its government as inept and diminishing the country's achievements, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.

It came after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned last week about attempts to distort truth about Iran aimed at disappointing the youth and take away their enthusiasm.

"On this basis, the two currents of distortion and sanctions simultaneously seek to achieve this goal [to impede progress] by stopping the country's economic movement and distorting the achievements and spreading despair about the future," Rouhani said at the cabinet's economic coordination board meeting, as quoted by his office.

According to the president, highlighting alleged "inefficiency" of the system and distorting the nation's "great achievements" constitute "the main axes of the psychological warfare of the enemies."

This, he noted, is done through spreading rumors and false statistics to create "a gap between the people and officials."

Rouhani went on to defend his government's economic policy and coronavirus response, saying that his cabinet has managed to steer the country through more than two and a half years of "unprecedented pressure and full-scale economic war." Among the achievements he mentioned are significant reduction in reliance on oil revenues, development of non-oil exports, stable employment figures and prevention of production shutdown.

Related Topics

Exports Iran Oil Government Cabinet Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange maintains mome ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘The Great Economic Reset ..

1 hour ago

ADDED permits economic licensees in Abu Dhabi to r ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University launches Sustainable Aviation F ..

1 hour ago

Yas Waterworld officially opens its doors to all g ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.