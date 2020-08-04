(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Along with sanctions, "enemies" are conducting a massive psychological warfare against Iran to curb its economic development through portraying its government as inept and diminishing the country's achievements, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.

It came after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned last week about attempts to distort truth about Iran aimed at disappointing the youth and take away their enthusiasm.

"On this basis, the two currents of distortion and sanctions simultaneously seek to achieve this goal [to impede progress] by stopping the country's economic movement and distorting the achievements and spreading despair about the future," Rouhani said at the cabinet's economic coordination board meeting, as quoted by his office.

According to the president, highlighting alleged "inefficiency" of the system and distorting the nation's "great achievements" constitute "the main axes of the psychological warfare of the enemies."

This, he noted, is done through spreading rumors and false statistics to create "a gap between the people and officials."

Rouhani went on to defend his government's economic policy and coronavirus response, saying that his cabinet has managed to steer the country through more than two and a half years of "unprecedented pressure and full-scale economic war." Among the achievements he mentioned are significant reduction in reliance on oil revenues, development of non-oil exports, stable employment figures and prevention of production shutdown.