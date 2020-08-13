UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rouhani Says Strong Iran In Interest Of Region As Gulf States Call For Arms Ban Extension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:49 AM

Rouhani Says Strong Iran in Interest of Region as Gulf States Call For Arms Ban Extension

A strong Iran is in the interests of the Middle East, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday in the wake of the Gulf states' appeal to prolong the arms embargo against the country

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) A strong Iran is in the interests of the Middle East, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday in the wake of the Gulf states' appeal to prolong the arms embargo against the country.

On Sunday, media reported that the Gulf Cooperation Council had called on the UN to extend the arms embargo against Iran, which the United States has long been seeking. Earlier on Wednesday, US Envoy to the United Nations Kelly Craft said that Washington had lodged a new version of its draft resolution to the UN Security Council to request an indefinite extension of the international ban on arms sales to Iran beyond the October 18 deadline.

"I will say one thing to the countries of the region - you should understand that the defense capability of Iran, the arms potential of Iran are in the interests of the entire region. We use our capabilities and weapons for our own defense, against aggression. Our weapon is not against you, nor is our strength," Rouhani said during his address at a cabinet session.

The president recalled that Iran maintained regional stability even during former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein's invasion in Kuwait in 1990, by condemning these actions and "not giving a green light" to Iraq to take further steps. According to the leader, back then, Iraq planned to occupy Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. In particular, Hussein sent a letter to then Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, in which he wrote unequivocally that the length of the common water border between Iraq and Iran would be 800 kilometers (497 miles) while, in fact, it was 18 kilometers.

Washington first announced its plans to seek an extension to the UN arms embargo which expires on October 18 this coming fall in May. In June, the US lodged the initial draft resolution, asking that countries halt all sales of weapons to Iran, as well as in no way facilitate the use or sale of arms by Iran. Russia and China have already voiced their opposition to the move.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Iran Water Russia China Washington Iraq Kuwait Qatar Sale United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Middle East May June October Border Sunday Media All Cabinet Weapon Opposition

Recent Stories

ADDED launches ‘Industrial Sector Sustainability ..

6 minutes ago

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

21 minutes ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

36 minutes ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

51 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of De ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.