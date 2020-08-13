Rouhani Says Strong Iran in Interest of Region as Gulf States Call For Arms Ban Extension

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) A strong Iran is in the interests of the Middle East, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday in the wake of the Gulf states' appeal to prolong the arms embargo against the country.

On Sunday, media reported that the Gulf Cooperation Council had called on the UN to extend the arms embargo against Iran, which the United States has long been seeking. Earlier on Wednesday, US Envoy to the United Nations Kelly Craft said that Washington had lodged a new version of its draft resolution to the UN Security Council to request an indefinite extension of the international ban on arms sales to Iran beyond the October 18 deadline.

"I will say one thing to the countries of the region - you should understand that the defense capability of Iran, the arms potential of Iran are in the interests of the entire region. We use our capabilities and weapons for our own defense, against aggression. Our weapon is not against you, nor is our strength," Rouhani said during his address at a cabinet session.

The president recalled that Iran maintained regional stability even during former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein's invasion in Kuwait in 1990, by condemning these actions and "not giving a green light" to Iraq to take further steps. According to the leader, back then, Iraq planned to occupy Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. In particular, Hussein sent a letter to then Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, in which he wrote unequivocally that the length of the common water border between Iraq and Iran would be 800 kilometers (497 miles) while, in fact, it was 18 kilometers.

Washington first announced its plans to seek an extension to the UN arms embargo which expires on October 18 this coming fall in May. In June, the US lodged the initial draft resolution, asking that countries halt all sales of weapons to Iran, as well as in no way facilitate the use or sale of arms by Iran. Russia and China have already voiced their opposition to the move.