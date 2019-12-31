UrduPoint.com
Rouhani Says US 'Angry' About Naval Drill Between Iran, Russia, China

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 06:36 PM

The United States has become angry about the recent joint naval exercises between Iran, Russia, and China in the northern Indian Ocean, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) The United States has become angry about the recent joint naval exercises between Iran, Russia, and China in the northern Indian Ocean, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday.

Three countries conducted the naval drill, named Naval Security Belt, on December 27-30, in the northern part of the Indian Ocean and in the Gulf of Oman.

"Holding this drill is not a simple issue and it has made the Plunderer World very angry. They are angry about two major powers holding a joint drill with the Iranian Army Navy and IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] Navy forces," Rouhani said as quoted by his website.

The exercise took place on the backdrop of the United States attempting to cobble up a coalition to provide maritime security near Iran's waters, and a string of incidents in the Hormuz strait, including attacks on oil tankers, for which London and Washington had blamed Tehran, which had consistently denied its involvement.

According to the Iranian navy, Tehran intends to continue holding such exercises on an annual basis, however, it does not signify an intent to create a new trilateral coalition.

