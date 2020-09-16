UrduPoint.com
Rouhani Says US Failed To Snap Back Sanctions On Tehran Over Consensus At UNSC - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 03:44 PM

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani believes Washington has failed to reimpose multilateral sanctions against Tehran thanks to the consensus of the UN Security Council member states, which called the US' attempt bull and void, the official IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani believes Washington has failed to reimpose multilateral sanctions against Tehran thanks to the consensus of the UN Security Council member states, which called the US' attempt bull and void, the official IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the news agency, the Iranian leader, who addressed the cabinet on Wednesday, someone who called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) the worst deal in US history and pulled out from the agreement, does not have the right to invoke its snapback clause.

The Iranian leader added that except for Israel and some small countries in the region that depend on Washington, the US has no allies, the news agency reported.

Washington has been recently attempting to invoke the 2015 nuclear agreement snapback mechanism under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 to reimpose the UN sanctions against Tehran that were previously lifted under the JCPOA. However, the proposed draft resolution to indefinitely extend the UN's arms embargo on Iran, before it expires in October, did not receive much support to be adopted.

