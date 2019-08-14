UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rouhani Says US Gulf Mission To Fail In Boosting Regional Security Even If Put Into Action

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 04:20 PM

Rouhani Says US Gulf Mission to Fail in Boosting Regional Security Even If Put Into Action

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that the US statements about creating an international maritime security mission in the Persian Gulf were empty and, even if implemented, would fail to ensure security in the region.

"All propaganda about a new coalition in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are impractical and superficial. Without a doubt, if a part of these propagandas are put into action, they will not be beneficial for the security of the region," Rouhani said in a statement, published on his official website.

The Persian Gulf countries are capable of ensuring security in the region by relying on dialogue and unity, and without external help, according to the Iranian president.

The United States has been trying to build a coalition to secure maritime security in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which one-third of all seaborne petroleum passes, after several attacks on oil tankers and the capture of a UK commercial ship by Iran.

Related Topics

Iran Oman Oil United Kingdom United States All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Dubai Insurance Com ..

36 minutes ago

Emiratis exempt from pre-entry visa to South Afric ..

1 hour ago

UAE VP, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meet

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Pakistan President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Argentine Ambassado ..

2 hours ago

AED2.3 billion to Abu Dhabi economy in H1 2019: AD ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.