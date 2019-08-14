Rouhani Says US Gulf Mission to Fail in Boosting Regional Security Even If Put Into Action

(@imziishan)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that the US statements about creating an international maritime security mission in the Persian Gulf were empty and, even if implemented, would fail to ensure security in the region.

"All propaganda about a new coalition in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are impractical and superficial. Without a doubt, if a part of these propagandas are put into action, they will not be beneficial for the security of the region," Rouhani said in a statement, published on his official website.

The Persian Gulf countries are capable of ensuring security in the region by relying on dialogue and unity, and without external help, according to the Iranian president.

The United States has been trying to build a coalition to secure maritime security in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which one-third of all seaborne petroleum passes, after several attacks on oil tankers and the capture of a UK commercial ship by Iran.