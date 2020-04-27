Rouhani Says US Sanctions Against Tehran Amid COVID-19 Contradict Human Rights - Reports

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said during phone talks with his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, that Washington's reluctance to lift sanctions against Tehran amid the coronavirus pandemic contradicted fundamental human rights, the IRNA official news agency reported on Monday

In late March, the permanent UN representatives of Russia, China, Syria, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Nicaragua and Venezuela sent a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling for the lifting of unilateral sanctions that hinder international efforts to curb the global pandemic.

According to the Iranian leader, these sanctions can prove dangerous, given that the entire world is currently combating the coronavirus, the news agency said.

In addition, the presidents noted the need to exchange the countries' experiences in fighting the virus and help each other. In particular, Rouhani has expressed Iran's readiness to share its achievements with Indonesia, as it advanced significantly in producing emergency equipment such as test kits, ventilators, CT scanners and protective face masks.

The news agency also reported that the leaders called for further cooperation between Iran and Indonesia, hoping that the upcoming 13th Iran-Indonesia Joint Cooperation Commission session would accelerate the implementation of the existing agreements between the two countries and help promote bilateral relations.