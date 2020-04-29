UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rouhani Says US Should Make No Mistake About Persian Gulf's Name When Coming To Region

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 07:52 PM

Rouhani Says US Should Make No Mistake About Persian Gulf's Name When Coming to Region

The United States should mind that the Persian Gulf is not called the gulf of New York or Washington for a good reason when it considers its military presence in the region, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The United States should mind that the Persian Gulf is not called the gulf of New York or Washington for a good reason when it considers its military presence in the region, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"The Americans should know that the name of this gulf is 'Persian Gulf' and not the Gulf of New York and Washington, and this nation has been - and is - the guardian of the security of this waterway for thousands of years and they should not conspire against this nation every day," Rouhani said at a cabinet meeting, as quoted in a press release on his website.

The statement comes on the heels of a new spiral of escalation in the region.

On April 15, the US Central Command said that 11 vessels of the Iranian Revolution Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) had conducted "dangerous and provocative" maneuvers around US warships in the Persian Gulf for roughly an hour. The Iranian military denounced it as a "Hollywood plot," claiming, in turn, an earlier incident with two consecutive provocative intercepts by US vessels of an Iranian warship.

Last week, US President Donald Trump instructed the navy to destroy any Iranian vessels that approach and intimidate US warships at sea. The Iranian military responded by pledging reciprocity, while Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said the US military should stay out of the Persian Gulf altogether.

Related Topics

Washington Trump New York United States April Cabinet

Recent Stories

Netherlands Confirms 145 COVID-19 Deaths Over 24 H ..

3 minutes ago

Three Motorway Police officers diagnosed with coro ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19: PTA ensures uninterrupted VoIP, VPN, vid ..

4 minutes ago

Father of ANP worker shot dead in Bajaur

4 minutes ago

Punjab Emergency Service director general visits c ..

8 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police arrest 3 kite sellers, confiscat ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.