Rouhani Says US Will Fail To Achieve Goals In Syria Through Military Pressure, Sanctions

Wed 01st July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Rouhani Says US Will Fail to Achieve Goals in Syria Through Military Pressure, Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Washington's attempts to achieve its goals in Syria using sanctions, military pressure and support for terrorists are doomed to failure.

Rouhani, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan are holding a joint video conference dedicated to Syria on Wednesday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns any sanctions against sovereign nations and stresses that Iran will continue supporting the people of Syria. The illegal actions of the US regime will not bring any discord to the will of friendly countries and the US must be sure that they will not be able to achieve their goals through military pressure, help of terrorist groups, and sanctions," Rouhani said.

The Iranian president stressed that Tehran supported intra-Syrian dialogue to settle the ongoing conflict in the country, adding that the crisis should be resolved by peaceful means.

According to Rouhani, the US Illegal actions in Syria's oil-rich regions are nothing less than plundering of the county's resources.

In June, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unveiled the 39 new Syria sanctions designations under the Caesar Act that will target people and companies linked to President Bashar Assad and members of his family.

The Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act was signed into law by US President Donald Trump this past December and targets individuals or companies that cooperate financially with the Assad government. The Syrian Foreign Ministry said that the country and its people will resist all US sanctions as stubbornly as they have resisted terrorism.

