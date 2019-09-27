UrduPoint.com
Rouhani Says Yemen Ceasefire Could Help Settle Row With Riyadh In 'More Expedient Fashion'

Fri 27th September 2019 | 02:10 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) A cessation of hostilities in Yemen could help Tehran and Riyadh to resolve their standoff in a "more expedient fashion," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday.

"Our belief is that the war in Yemen must be brought to an end. It does not benefit anyone. In our region, we must pursue and seek peace. In my opinion, our problem with Saudi Arabia principally and fundamentally goes back to the Yemeni issue. If there is a ceasefire in Yemen, in my opinion, our problems with Saudi Arabia in a more expedient fashion can be resolved," Rouhani said at a news conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The Saudi-led coalition has been engaged in the civil war in Yemen since March 2015, when it began carrying out airstrikes against Houthi rebels at the request of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi.

The Houthis retaliate with own attacks on Saudi territory.

Iran accuses the Saudi-led coalition of committing crimes against Yemenis, demanding an end to the deadly bombings and supporting the Shiite Houthi movement. Saudis blame Iran for arming the rebels.

At the moment, Iran and Saudi Arabia have no diplomatic relations. Riyadh severed these ties in January 2016 after its diplomatic missions were attacked in Iran in protest against the execution of prominent Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr in the kingdom. In solidarity with Riyadh, Bahrain, Djibouti and Sudan have also cut ties with Tehran.

