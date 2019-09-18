Rouhani says Yemenis attacked Saudi oil sites as 'warning'

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said Yemenis targeted Saudi oil facilities as a "warning" about a possible wider war in response to the kingdom's US-backed intervention in their conflict-ravaged country

They just hit an industrial centre," Rouhani said after a cabinet meeting.

They just hit an industrial centre," Rouhani said after a cabinet meeting.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Huthi rebels claimed responsibility for the strikes but a US official said Tuesday that the administration of President Donald Trump concluded the attacks involved cruise missiles from Iran.

Saturday's attacks on Saudi energy giant Aramco's Abqaiq processing plant and Khurais oil field halved the kingdom's oil output.

