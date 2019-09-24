UrduPoint.com
Rouhani Says Yemen's Houthis Humiliated Washington By Hitting Saudi Oil Targets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 08:48 PM

Rouhani Says Yemen's Houthis Humiliated Washington by Hitting Saudi Oil Targets

Yemen's Houthis humiliated Washington as they were able to hit targets in Saudi Arabia because of ineffectiveness of missile defense systems supplied to the kingdom by the UNited States, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Yemen's Houthis humiliated Washington as they were able to hit targets in Saudi Arabia because of ineffectiveness of missile defense systems supplied to the kingdom by the UNited States, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday.

"In fact, the Yemenis have humiliated the United States," Rouhani said in a comment posted on his official website, adding that in this case it is difficult to deny the weakness of the US radar and defense systems that drones and missiles could overcome.

On September 14, Saudi Arabia was forced to shut down two Saudi Aramco oil facilities, namely Abqaiq and Khurais, after drone attacks claimed by Yemeni Houthis caused massive fires. The incident led to a cut in oil production totaling 5.7 million barrels per day about half of Saudi Arabia's daily oil output.

The Saudi Defense Ministry held a press conference last week to present what it described as evidence of Iran's involvement in the attacks. Tehran has refuted the accusations.

