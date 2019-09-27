Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has slammed claims of Tehran's involvement in the drone attacks against Saudi oil facilities as a "plot" by Riyadh and Washington

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has slammed claims of Tehran's involvement in the drone attacks against Saudi oil facilities as a "plot" by Riyadh and Washington.

Rouhani said on Friday he had asked European leaders, during meetings held on United Nations General Assembly sidelines, what their accusations against Iran were based on. According to Rouhani, the leaders said that expert analysis had shown that Yemen was not able to conduct such an attack.

"This plot, staged by the United States, Saudi Arabia and a range of other countries, has faded significantly after the explanations," Rouhani said, as broadcast by Iranian television.

He also noted he had insisted that proof of Iran's involvement in the drone attacks, which caused significant damage to two Aramco plants, be presented.

As a result of the attacks, conducted on September 14, Saudi Arabia suspended the production of 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day or over half of its total daily output.

While Yemen's Houthi movement has claimed the responsibility for the attacks, the United States has put the blame on Iran as have France, Germany and the United Kingdom. Iran has denied all claims of involvement.