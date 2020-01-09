Rouhani Tells European Council President Iran Is Seeking to Strengthen Nuclear Deal

Tehran is seeking to strengthen the nuclear deal, the last refusal to follow the restrictions was necessary to create a balance in the agreement, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a telephone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Tehran is seeking to strengthen the nuclear deal, the last refusal to follow the restrictions was necessary to create a balance in the agreement, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a telephone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel.

"Iran and Europe seek to stabilize the situation in the region and strengthen the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. It is very important for us that Europe, China and Russia play their important role in preserving the JCPOA, ensuring the interests of Iran," Rouhani said as quoted on his official website.